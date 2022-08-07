Prey
Movies

‘Prey’ Scored High Praise From One Of The Actors (And Former Governors) In The Original ‘Predator’

TwitterContributing Writer

The Predator prequel Prey hit Hulu this weekend, and it’s revitalized a sometimes troubled franchise. It’s scored the best reviews of the series and it’s even got a great (if sometimes pesky) movie dog. Among the fans is one of the actors from the 1987 original who went on to become a governor. No, not Schwarzenegger. The other thespian-turned-politician (who was also a wrestler).

On Saturday, Jesse Ventura — the WWF star who played one of the original film’s victims and went on to become the governor of Minnesota — took to Twitter to offer fulsome praise of the latest addition to the Predator franchise.

“Great, great, film,” Ventura wrote, saying that star Amber Midthunder, who plays a Comanche warrior who battles the well-armed alien hunter, “definitely ain’t got time to bleed.” He also welcomed director Dan Trachtenberg “to the Predator family,” adding, “Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film.”

Ventura can be a hard moviegoer to please. He once slammed American Sniper, Clint Eastwood’s biopic about Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, albeit without seeing it. But he didn’t exactly have to: He’d known the real Kyle and he disputed claims made about him in the book that inspired the movie, which ended with him winning a defamation suit. In a statement, Ventura implied that Kyle was a man without honor.

Prey now streams on Hulu.

(Via THR)

