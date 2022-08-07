The Predator prequel Prey hit Hulu this weekend, and it’s revitalized a sometimes troubled franchise. It’s scored the best reviews of the series and it’s even got a great (if sometimes pesky) movie dog. Among the fans is one of the actors from the 1987 original who went on to become a governor. No, not Schwarzenegger. The other thespian-turned-politician (who was also a wrestler).

#PreyMovie Great, great, film. @AmberMidthunder you definitely ain't got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. @DannyTRS Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) August 7, 2022

On Saturday, Jesse Ventura — the WWF star who played one of the original film’s victims and went on to become the governor of Minnesota — took to Twitter to offer fulsome praise of the latest addition to the Predator franchise.

“Great, great, film,” Ventura wrote, saying that star Amber Midthunder, who plays a Comanche warrior who battles the well-armed alien hunter, “definitely ain’t got time to bleed.” He also welcomed director Dan Trachtenberg “to the Predator family,” adding, “Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film.”

Ventura can be a hard moviegoer to please. He once slammed American Sniper, Clint Eastwood’s biopic about Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, albeit without seeing it. But he didn’t exactly have to: He’d known the real Kyle and he disputed claims made about him in the book that inspired the movie, which ended with him winning a defamation suit. In a statement, Ventura implied that Kyle was a man without honor.

Prey now streams on Hulu.

(Via THR)