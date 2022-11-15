Twenty-some years ago, Anne Hathaway became a star thanks to The Princess Diaries. She was quick to shed that wholesome Disney image, though she did return for a sequel, in 2004. Ever since then she’s held her own as an accomplished, Oscar-winning thespian. Could she return for the long-threatened round three? Probably not, but everyone will find out one way or another now that Disney is working on a new film in the franchise.

Will it be a threequel? A reboot? Could they lure Julie Andrews back as well? As per The Hollywood Reporter, all of this is unknown. But sources claim that Hathaway — who can be seen playing a disapproving Queens mom opposite Jeremy Strong in the new period drama Armageddon Time — isn’t contractually obligated to appear. But she has already expressed support, very recently, for the film, so maybe she’ll return, in some capacity.

The original Princess Diaries, from 2001 and directed by the late Garry Marshall, starred Hathaway as an American teenager who learns she’s heir to the throne of a fictional European nation called Genovia. Andrews made a rare screen appearance as her grandmother, who is also the country’s queen. Hathaway went on to a diverse and accomplished career, one that sees her doing both challenging fare and singing Kelly Clarkson songs to Kelly Clarkson.

