Sometimes I think I would be happier if I only watched daytime TV. Kendall Roy’s permanent existential crisis? Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman? The Yellowjackets finale? Too depressing. Give me Drew Barrymore having a delightful chat with Keanu Reeves; Drew Carey taking The Price is Right on the road; and Kelly Clarkson faceplanting after Anne Hathaway recognizes “Since U Been Gone” before she does. That’s happiness right there.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol champ competed against Anne Hathaway in a game of “Sing That Name That Tune.” After Clarkson asked the band to “play a fricking song I’ll know,” they obliged, and started performing “Since U Been Gone.” Within the first five seconds, Hathaway stepped forward and started belting out the titanic chorus. A defeated Clarkson dropped to the ground and wondered, “How did you know it from just that?” Because it’s a perfect song, that’s how.

“Kelly Clarkson, if you do not understand how much we all love that song…” the WeCrashed actress replied. “Everybody here knew it on the first one. Everybody here knew it!” Clarkson then yelled out an expletive, but I can’t tell which one because it was bleeped. Let’s assume it was “Kelly Clarkson.”

You can watch the clip above. And check out some reactions below:

anne hathaway is a theater kid, you will never beat a theater kid at these types of games (even if you are the untouchable kelly clarkson) pic.twitter.com/FQiopkySqQ — alex (@alex_abads) March 22, 2022

I'm delighted by that Anne Hathaway Kelly Clarkson video — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) March 22, 2022

Anne Hathaway and James Franco hosting the 2011 Oscars pic.twitter.com/XF7xEPCKKU — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) March 22, 2022

I've never understood why the world turned on Anne Hathaway. This video proves that she is—as she always has been—a delight.pic.twitter.com/5P0kifigK0 — Hugh McIntyre (@PopBangHugh) March 22, 2022

I just want to go on record as a person who has NEVER disliked Anne Hathaway, she has always had my heart. — Jay Jay's Bisexual Adventure (@JayJurden) March 22, 2022

Just when I thought I couldn't <3 Anne Hathaway any more than I already do… there's this video. https://t.co/KBna6VqtEc — Chris Hubbs (@cjhubbs) March 22, 2022

nothing but love and respect for MY president https://t.co/eCetqV4miF — haley 🌸 (@heyhaley_) March 22, 2022

She ate that shit right up!!!!! https://t.co/fCpq1iPX3h — Miss Baddie B 🐝 (@MissBaddieB7) March 22, 2022