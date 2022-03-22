TV

Kelly Clarkson Was Literally Floored By Anne Hathaway’s Performance Of ‘Since U Been Gone’

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Sometimes I think I would be happier if I only watched daytime TV. Kendall Roy’s permanent existential crisis? Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman? The Yellowjackets finale? Too depressing. Give me Drew Barrymore having a delightful chat with Keanu Reeves; Drew Carey taking The Price is Right on the road; and Kelly Clarkson faceplanting after Anne Hathaway recognizes “Since U Been Gone” before she does. That’s happiness right there.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol champ competed against Anne Hathaway in a game of “Sing That Name That Tune.” After Clarkson asked the band to “play a fricking song I’ll know,” they obliged, and started performing “Since U Been Gone.” Within the first five seconds, Hathaway stepped forward and started belting out the titanic chorus. A defeated Clarkson dropped to the ground and wondered, “How did you know it from just that?” Because it’s a perfect song, that’s how.

“Kelly Clarkson, if you do not understand how much we all love that song…” the WeCrashed actress replied. “Everybody here knew it on the first one. Everybody here knew it!” Clarkson then yelled out an expletive, but I can’t tell which one because it was bleeped. Let’s assume it was “Kelly Clarkson.”

You can watch the clip above. And check out some reactions below:

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×