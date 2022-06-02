Quentin Tarantino, A Man With A Lot To Say, Is Launching A Podcast

Quentin Tarantino continues to Quentin Tarantino.

This time, Quentin Tarantino is Quentin Tarantino-ing (talking very quickly and manically about cinema) in podcast form. AP reports that Tarantino and Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary, who met in 1983 years ago when they worked together at video rental store Video Archive in Manhattan Beach, CA, are launching a podcast series in which they rewatch and discuss films from the original Video Archives library. The podcast is called Video Archives Podcast and it will debut on SiriusXM’s Stitcher this summer.

“We never imagined that 30 years after we worked together behind the counter at Video Archives, we would be together again doing the exact same thing we did back then: talking passionately about movies on VHS,” Tarantino and Avary said in a statement. “Watching movies was what originally brought us together and made us friends, and it’s our love of movies that still brings us together today.”

When Video Archives went out of business, Tarantino, a preserver of cinema through and through, bought their inventory, so he essentially has the entire store (an estimated 8,000 VHS tapes and DVDs) in his home. On Video Archives Podcast, Tarantino and Avary will cover a wide variety of genres from “controversial James Bond films” to “surprising exploitation pics and beyond.” Seeing as Tarantino is a host, there will most likely be conversations about feet as well.

“Quentin and Roger have made such enduring marks on filmmaking,” Scott Greenstein, Chief Content Officer at SiriusXM said. “We’re so excited to be able to help them revisit this formative moment in their careers, and to bring their recommendations to new and larger audiences.”

(Via AP)