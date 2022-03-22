Rachel Zegler has finally been invited to the Oscars. Yes, it took the internet rallying to her side following the news that she was being left out of the awards show despite being the lead in West Side Story, which is nominated for Best Picture. But better late than never, probably. According to reports, the Academy has asked Zegler to be a presenter and wheels are in motion to make that happen ahead of Sunday’s ceremony. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

The 20-year-old Latina actress is currently in London shooting Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White. THR hears that efforts are being undertaken to rearrange the film’s shooting schedule to enable Zegler to be at the Oscars.

As for why Zegler was never invited to the Oscars in the first place, the fault reportedly lies with Disney/20th Century Fox. According to Variety, The Walt Disney Company should’ve provided her with a ticket, but for some reason, chose not to include the actress even though West Side Story was up for Best Picture. However, the scramble to get Zegler from the London set of Snow White to the awards ceremony would suggest that Disney is attempting to remedy the situation.

Zegler’s lack of an invitation also reached a boiling point on Monday when the Academy revealed a new list of presenters, which oddly included Tony Hawk, Shaun White, and DJ Khaled. That news only further intensified the anger over Zegler not being invited, and apparently, the Academy (and Disney) finally realized it had a situation on its hand.

