Rian Johnson — known for playing Bryan on BoJack Horseman — wants to assure us all that he’s not done with Star Wars.

“I’ve stayed close to Kathleen [Kennedy] and we get together often and talk about it,” he told Empire regarding the long-gestating, promised trilogy. “It’s just at this point a matter of schedule and when it can happen. It would break my heart if I were finished, if I couldn’t get back in that sandbox at some point.”

That echoes Kennedy’s statements from earlier in the year, stating that the project was still being developed, that they “loved” Johnson, but that they had to prepare the films with a 3-to-5-year lead time. The other villain of the story: Chris Evans’ cable knit sweaters. Specifically, the success of Knives Out, which prompted Johnson to make two sequels to the popular whodunnit for Netfix. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery lands in December, with the second sequel currently slated for 2024.

These comments are a bit of a no-brainer, although it’s hopeful to hear that Kennedy is still on board. Given that Johnson is “even more proud” of The Last Jedi than he was on its release, and that this is Star Wars we’re talking about, it would be a shock if Johnson didn’t want to keep playing in that Tatooine-sized sand box. Still, given the corporate-feeling retconning of the follow-up to The Last Jedi, Johnson is smart to get a guaranteed three films instead of subbing in for one. Maybe if we all drink enough green milk, he’ll make them sooner rather than later.

(via Empire)