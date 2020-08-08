Robert Pattinson has been on furlough from London set of The Batman, which was in the middle of filming when the pandemic forced much of the world into quarantine. But the Twilight alum hasn’t been idle. One thing he’s been doing has been giving hilarious interviews, filled with amusing anecdotes. The latest comes in a new chat with Irish Times (as caught by Entertainment Weekly), and it involves him trying, and failing, to keep a secret from the exacting Christopher Nolan.

When Pattinson got the job as the Caped Crusader, he was in the middle of filming another blockbuster, Nolan’s Tenet. He needed do sneak away from the set to audition for the role, thinking he could keep a Batman secret away from the director of three Batman films. And, well, it didn’t go so well.

“It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies,” Pattinson told the publication. “And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test — I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency’ he said: ‘You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?’”

So lesson learned: Don’t lie to Christopher Nolan. Elsewhere in the interview, Pattinson talks about how Tenet — and co-star John David Washington — helped him get in Bruce Wayne shape.

“When I’m running on screen I’m generally paired with John David, who is an ex-NFL player so it was the most unfair thing in the world,” Pattinson said. “The maximum workout I do most of the time is a casual stroll. John David can run all day long. It was good that I ended up being pretty fit. But definitely, at the beginning, there were days I just could not walk afterwards.”

Anyway, who knows when The Batman will re-commence shooting? And who knows when Americans will see Tenet?

(Via Irish Times and EW)