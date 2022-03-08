Every Robert Pattinson Performance, Ranked

Now more than ever before, it’s hard to grasp the concept of time passing. But with The Batman finally making its way into theaters after a long, painful, but sensible wait, it’s time to reflect on Robert Pattinson, who has been working as an actor since the 2000s in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and 2008’s Twilight, which launched a franchise and made him an international movie star and generation-defining heartthrob. Since his introduction in the 2000s, Pattinson has evolved more than any other actor, from fantasy franchise hottie to indie darling to emo Batman. He’s both a scene-stealer and a generous scene partner, the kind of performer who is as good in chaotic roles as he is in restrained ones. Over the past decade, Robert Pattinson – with the help of his towering hair, sculpted jawline, and piercing eyes – has evolved into something truly unique: a character actor/movie star hybrid. If you’re trying to figure out what Robert Pattinson films to revisit – or visit for the first time – after seeing The Batman, here are all of his performances (excluding short films, TV movies, and 2004’s Vanity Fair, which he was cut from), ranked from worst to best. 23. The Childhood of a Leader (2015) Robert Pattinson was not given much to do here. In fact, he was given so little to do here that I didn’t even remember he was in this movie. But that’s not necessarily a critique of Pattinson’s performance, because I also forgot that I had seen this movie. 22. Waiting for the Barbarians (2019) Unfortunately, not even Robert Pattinson could provide anything memorable to this action drama starring Mark Rylance and Johnny Depp, although he did try. The best thing about Pattinson in Waiting for the Barbarians is his irresistible hair, which falls in his face like Leonardo DiCaprio’s did in the 1990s. 21. Bel Ami (2012) While Bel Ami does the work to make movies sexy again (Robert Pattinson has sex scenes with Uma Thurman, Christina Ricci, and Kristin Scott Thomas), Pattinson’s static, emotionally empty performance as Georges Duroy leaves much to be desired. 20. Water for Elephants (2011) In Water for Elephants, Robert Pattinson was trying to prove that was capable of something beyond Edward Cullen. In this adaptation, Pattinson plays Jacob Jankowski, a veterinary student who quits school and joins the circus after his parents die, meaning that Pattinson would get to showcase his exemplary acting with elephant skills. Pattinson holds his own against Oscar winners Christoph Waltz and (NFT queen) Reese Witherspoon, but he never gets a memorable moment in the way he does so easily now. This run-of-the-mill drama based on the best-selling novel of the same name is not terrible, but it didn’t have much impact on Pattinson’s career, which is a good thing, really, because it got him to change directions by choosing smaller indie films in the future. Pattinson’s best performance from Water for Elephants came from the press tour when he said on The Today Show that he watched a clown die at the circus, which he later revealed was a lie. 19. Little Ashes (2008) Robert Pattinson played Salvador Dalí. Not enough people know this, and we do not discuss it enough. Pattinson committed to the role of the surrealist artist and attempted to deliver a textured performance. While the effort is admirable, the film’s stilted script did not do Pattinson’s performance any favors. 18. Queen of the Desert (2015) You’d think lovable weirdos Robert Pattinson and Werner Herzog were star-crossed. And while they might be, Herzog’s biographical film stars Nicole Kidman as Gertrude Bell but features Pattinson in a small supporting role as archaeologist T.E. Lawrence. Pattinson does what he can, but given the corny-at-best dialogue and likely pressure from acting opposite Oscar-winning co-star Kidman and working under the direction of a legend like Herzog, the performance falls a little flat, especially compared to most of Pattinson’s supporting roles. 17. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Robert Pattinson was so perfectly cast as Cedric Diggory, the Hufflepuff heartthrob who meets a tragic end in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, that he really didn’t need to do much beyond show up to work and say his lines correctly. But Pattinson, as (almost) always, went above and beyond by successfully suggesting Cedric make his entrance in the film by emerging from a tree. Pattinson nailed Cedric’s natural charisma that made him so likable – especially in spite of Harry’s jealousy – but he also captured the horrors of death in the wizarding world with his unforgettable, blank literal death stare after Cedric is killed by Voldemort at the end of the film. 16. Maps to the Stars (2014) Robert Pattinson delivers in his second film with David Cronenberg. The tonally shifty but ultimately quite fun Hollywood satire follows the members of a Hollywood dynasty desperate for fame and relevance. Pattinson only plays a small role as Jerome Fontana, a struggling actor/limo driver, but it’s a memorable one, especially for his hot, steamy, and sweaty limo sex scene with co-star Julianne Moore. 15. Life (2015) Robert Pattinson’s moody, emotionally intelligent performance alone elevates this strained based-on-a-true-story drama about the friendship that developed between actor James Dean (Dane DeHaan) and Life photographer Dennis Stock, played by Pattinson. Once again, Pattinson is better than the material. 14. The Rover (2014)

I wonder if Robert Pattinson automatically says yes to roles that require an accent of any kind. In the Australian dystopian drama The Rover, Pattinson plays Reynolds, an American living in the Australian Outback a decade after a global economic collapse. I don’t know what to call Pattinson’s accent here. It’s Southern but I couldn’t tell you where, but it works, even though Pattinson barely opens his mouth when he speaks with it. Pattinson again demonstrates his range and that he can work opposite some of the best including Guy Pearce and Scoot McNairy, but the film isn’t good enough for him to deliver a truly historic Robert Pattinson performance. 13. Cosmopolis (2012) Cosmopolis signified what Robert Pattinson’s career would become once the Twilight Saga came to an end: focused on low-budget indies with artistic directors. In the David Cronenberg film, Pattinson plays Eric Packer, a 28-year-old billionaire whose empire is crumbling while on a slow limo ride in Manhattan to see his barber. The film is a little dry and Pattinson – still in the midst of the Twilight era which typecast him – has potential but is still not quite there with his confidence as a performer, understandably. Cosmopolis was a tease of the great things that would come and is valuable in that it was a significant career shift for Pattinson, but the performance itself feels a little stilted; more like Edward Cullen in a Cronenberg film than Robert Pattinson showing his range. 12. Remember Me (2010) In the 2010 coming-of-age melodrama that has a (genuinely) shocking 9/11 twist for some reason, Robert Pattinson plays Tyler Hawkins, a young troublemaker living in New York City in the year 2001 (do you see where this is going?) who has a strained relationship with his father who works in an office in the World Trade Center. The film, which ends with Tyler alone in his father’s office on the morning of September 11, 2001, is ridden with cliches but ultimately well-intentioned. Pattinson’s emotionally-charged performance indicates his range from intimate romantic scenes with Emile de Ravin to explosive dramatic scenes with legends Pierce Brosnan and Chris Cooper. While writing this, I realized that the title Remember Me is a play on “remember 9/11” and “never forget.” I will need to stare at a blank wall in total silence for several hours and think about this before I continue. 11. The Devil All the Time (2020)

Although Robert Pattinson only has a minor role in The Devil All the Time and does not appear until roughly one hour into the film, his performance is the only part of the movie I remember. Pattinson plays Reverend Preston, a menacing, morally corrupt preacher in post-World War II Appalachia. Pattinson’s bombastic, cartoonish Southern accent sounds like what would happen if the only southern accents you ever heard were from watching the motion picture classic Steel Magnolias, which is a compliment to Pattinson, who did all of his accent work on his own because, according to the film’s director, he refused to get a dialect coach. The character is his darkest yet, and while it’s one of his more chaotic performances that tilts back and forth on the line of very weird and straight-up bad, it signifies what Pattinson could and will do with darker material. 10. How to Be (2008) How to Be stars an extremely pre-Twilight Robert Pattinson (the film premiered at several small film festivals before Twilight came out in 2008) who, at the time, was barely even recognized for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Despite his quite obvious good looks, Pattinson plays the awkward, directionless nerd and loser (Art) who uses his inheritance money to have the author of a popular self-help book come to his England home to help him get his life back on track. The must-watch performance for any Pattinson fan has the same fearlessness that we would not see until Pattinson’s later indie film work starting in the mid to late 2010s. 9. The King (2019) Robert Pattinson’s performance as Louis, the Dauphin in The King is the best example of Pattinson’s ability to make even the most boring movie – one that is so boring not even Timothee Chalamet can carry it – interesting. With a wacky Pepé Le Pew-inspired French accent and one of the most luxuriant wigs in cinematic history, Pattinson manages to make a mundane character in an even more mundane movie sparkle like Edward Cullen in the sun. 8. Tenet (2020)