2022’s Scream is dedicated to horror legend Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015 after directing the first four installments in the series. There’s a “For Wes” title card as the closing credits begin to roll during the film, but if you stick around until the end, you’ll see some other familiar names. Rian Johnson gets a “thanks” from filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (it’s obvious why if you’ve seen the movie), as does some of the original Scream cast, including Drew Barrymore, Matthew Lillard, and Jamie Kennedy. Those three don’t appear in the new Scream, but you can hear them.

“So with Matt Lillard, we have his voice in the movie. He is the voice of the Stab 8 Ghostface with the flamethrower and then he also has a line in the house that says, ‘Cool house, Freeman!’ at the party when Amber’s walking by,” executive producer Chad Villella told Fandom. That is not nearly enough Lillard. The people demand more Lillard (even if casting him as flamethrower Ghostface is an inspired choice).

Gillett also revealed that Barrymore, who appears in the original film’s iconic opening scene, has a voice cameo “as the principal at the high school. That’s her reading the announcement at the end of the school day. And Jamie Kennedy also voice cameos at the party. He’s the guy who says ‘Someone’s goofy ass dad is kicking us out’ while Mindy and Francis are making out on the couch.”

Sadly, the Ghostface parody from Scary Movie was not thanked.

(Via Fandom)