Uh Oh, Ghostface Has A Flamethrower Now In The New ‘Scream’ Trailer

Scream, the confusingly-titled fifth movie in the Scream franchise (and first without director Wes Craven, who died in 2015), comes out January 14. That’s this Friday. If you already know you’re going to see the movie over the weekend, you should probably skip the trailer above. It’s best to go in knowing as little as possible.

But if you’re still undecided, whether because you’re uneasy about going to a theater (fair) or because you’re only interested in Scream movies that star Matthew Lillard (also fair), hit that play button. And enjoy Ghostface using a flamethrower.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Scream (I’m still not mad it’s 5ream) is directed by Ready or Not‘s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and it’s apparently a damn good time.