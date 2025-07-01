Danish-born Norwegian director and writer Joachim Trier earned his first Oscar nomination for his most recent movie, 2021’s The Worst Person In The World. It’s been a few years since then, but Trier has spent that time working on his next project, which is set to arrive soon: a new movie called Sentimental Value.

The early returns indicate it’s one to really look forward to, as at Cannes this year, it was a Palme d’Or contender (and Grand Prix winner). Trier told Variety that after his movie’s big festival premiere, he was “grateful and a bit exhausted, but most of all relieved,” and in that same chat, he also described the film as an “emotional, personal piece of cinema.”

Ahead of the movie’s release, read on for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.