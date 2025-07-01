Danish-born Norwegian director and writer Joachim Trier earned his first Oscar nomination for his most recent movie, 2021’s The Worst Person In The World. It’s been a few years since then, but Trier has spent that time working on his next project, which is set to arrive soon: a new movie called Sentimental Value.
The early returns indicate it’s one to really look forward to, as at Cannes this year, it was a Palme d’Or contender (and Grand Prix winner). Trier told Variety that after his movie’s big festival premiere, he was “grateful and a bit exhausted, but most of all relieved,” and in that same chat, he also described the film as an “emotional, personal piece of cinema.”
Ahead of the movie's release, read on for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.
Plot
The logline reads:
“Sisters Nora and Agnes reunite with their estranged father, the charismatic Gustav, a once-renowned director who offers stage actress Nora a role in what he hopes will be his comeback film. When Nora turns it down, she soon discovers he has given her part to an eager young Hollywood star. Suddenly, the two sisters must navigate their complicated relationship with their father — and deal with an American star dropped right into the middle of their complex family dynamics.”
In an interview with Numéro, star Elle Fanning also explained, “I play the role of Rachel Kemp, an American actress hired by Gustav, played by Stellan Skarsgård. He’s a Scandinavian filmmaker living in Norway and preparing to shoot his upcoming movie. He meets me at the Deauville Film Festival and offers me the role. So, I fly to Oslo. Rachel is a bit disoriented. She’s a major Hollywood star, very famous and with a large audience. But she’s at a low point in both her career and life. She’s seeking creativity and a grittier role that will allow her to express her talent and feel something. So, she turns to a foreign filmmaker, but ends up finding herself entangled in a family drama. And we soon discover she might not be the ideal person for the role.”
Cast
The film is led by Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Elle Fanning, Cory Michael Smith, Catherine Cohen, Anders Danielsen Lie, Andreas Stoltenberg Granerud, and Øyvind Hesjedal Loven.
Trier told Cineuropa, “I’ve reached a ‘lucky’ point in my career where I can approach actors of a certain stature — a very lofty one, at that. On that ‘list,’ I have Stellan at the very top.”
Release Date
The film is set to hit theaters in select cities on November 7.
Trailer
Check out the Sentimental Value trailer below.