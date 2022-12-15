Hong Chau has worked with some of the finest directors in Hollywood, including Paul Thomas Anderson and Darren Aronofsky. Next up for The Menu and Watchmen scene-stealer: roles in Asteroid City, the new film from Wes Anderson, and Showing Up, directed by Kelly Reichardt (First Cow, the devastating Wendy and Lucy, Meek’s Cutoff).

You can watch the art world railer above.

Showing Up follows a sculptor, played by frequent Reichardt collaborator Michelle Williams, “preparing to open a new show [who] must balance her creative life with the daily dramas of family and friends,” according to the official plot synopsis from A24. Chau is a fellow artist and her landlord (she seems to be better at one than the other).

The film premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it received positive reviews. “Showing Up is an absolute, wry joy of a little comedy about making art and living life,” Alissa Wilkinson wrote for Vox. “The film feels pulled from familiar reality for anyone who’s ever tried to make creative work — and it’s quiet, clever, and a whole lot of fun.”

Showing Up, which also stars John Magaro, André “3000” Benjamin, and Judd Hirsch (fresh off his scene-stealing performance in The Fabelmans), opens spring 2023.