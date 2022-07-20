Wes Anderson Discovered A Massive Group Of Stars For ‘Asteroid City’

Move over, James Webb Space Telescope. Despite providing us with the most stunning images of the universe to date, they don’t burn half as bright as the cast for Wes Anderson‘s upcoming period coming-of-age dramedy. Surprise! Bet you didn’t think Anderson would be making a period coming-of-age dramedy with a star-studded ensemble cast did you? Well, Anderson is gonna Anderson.

According to Variety, Asteroid City is described as a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life,” telling the story of a Junior Stargazer convention in an imagined 1955 town in the American west. As with other Anderson projects, it will have a little bit of every emotion we’re capable of feeling, plus some wry wit and beautiful tableaus photographed symmetrically. It also boasts Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie in their first forays into Anderson’s world, acting alongside a roll call of regulars and a few fresh faces. Among the parents, students, and organizers of the Junior Stargazer convention, we’ll see Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson.

Oh, and Bill Murray. Naturally.

Anderson co-wrote the script with frequent collaborator Roman Coppola, who scripted Moonrise Kingdom and The Darjeeling Limited, and did story work for Isle of Dogs and The French Dispatch. The clearest analog is Moonrise Kingdom, which also features retro vibes, a bunch of kids growing up, and a slew of famous adults romping around in a camp-like setting.

The film is already in post-production and will be distributed by Focus Features in 2023.

