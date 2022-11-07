Even though Daniel Kaluuya is done with certain Marvel movies, it seems like he isn’t done with superheroes altogether! Kaluuya has been cast in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse which will swing into theaters next summer.

Spider-Punk is a relatively new iteration of Spider-Man that was introduced in a 2015 comic by Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel. Spider-Punk, AKA Hobart “Hobie” Brown is a homeless teenager who gets bit by a radioactive spider thanks to Doc Oct’s toxic waste dumping. While details about the upcoming installment are still under wraps, Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Gwen are both on board for the sequel to the Oscar-winning movie.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse also features the voices of Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Joma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Jason Schwartzman. This will be Spider-Punk’s first film appearance, though he was originally voiced by Drake Bell in a 2016 episode of Ultimate Spider-Man.

Kaluuya actor famously did not reprise his role of W’Kabi in the upcoming Black Panther installment due to scheduling conflicts. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he was hesitant to speak about his decision due to the backlash from fans. If I said anything, people would be really disappointed. That’s how I feel about it. I think people will be disappointed. They don’t want to be spoiled. They’re surprised in whatever will happen. That’s what was amazing about the first one.” Marvel movies seem a little less stressful when you are just lending your voice to the role, as opposed to your entire body and likeness. So he should be fine!

