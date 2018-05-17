The Adult Losers’ Club From ‘It: Chapter 2’ Adds Two More Names To Join Jessica Chastain

#Stephen King #Bill Hader
Entertainment Writer
05.16.18

Warner Bros.

Jessica Chastain is some dream casting come true for the upcoming film sequel to Stephen King’s It. She’ll be playing the grown-up Beverly Marsh in It: Chapter Two, but the rest of the cast has only been rumored to this point. While most fans are anxiously awaiting to hear that Bill Hader and James McAvoy have officially joined the cast, a pair of reports can now confirm that two more members of the Losers’ Club have found their adult counterparts.

Summit Entertainment

According to Deadline, The Wire and Sinister actor James Ransone has been cast as Eddie Kasprak. Ransone confirmed the casting in a now-deleted tweet — removed to avoid any confusion according to the actor — and has responded to congratulations since:

Ransone has been visible for years and made a dent in the horror world thanks to his recurring role in both Sinister films. But entering the world of Stephen King is definitely a step up in the horror game, especially for such an important role.

He’ll be joined by Here And Now actor Andy Bean according to Variety, playing the adult Stanley Uris in the film. Folks who have read the book or read the original mini-series will know what this means, but it also gives us a face for what should be one of the sequel’s scarier moments. It’s fitting because Wyatt Oleff was involved in one of the first movie’s creepier sequences as young Stanley.

So if Hader and McAvoy do officially join, that only leaves Mike and Ben to cast in the film. Meanwhile, Pennywise and Bill Skarsgard are just waiting.

Warner Bros. Pictures

(Via Variety / Deadline)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen King#Bill Hader
TAGSAndy BeanBILL HADERITIT: CHAPTER TWOJAMES MCAVOYJames RansoneJESSICA CHASTAINSTEPHEN KING

Listen To This

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 6 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 6 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP