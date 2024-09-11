In Eden, Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas separately travel to a secluded island in the Galápagos. Based on the reviews for the Ron Howard film out of the Toronto International Film Festival, it sounds like their characters do not get along. But in real life, Sweeney and de Armas would have at least one thing in common: the same desert island disc.

While playing a game of “Recommendation Roulette” for Vanity Fair, the actresses named their current favorite movie soundtrack. At the same time, and with the appropriate amount of enthusiasm, they both said, “Mamma Mia!” Or more specifically, Mamma Mia! The Movie Soundtrack, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media. It lost to Juno, but could The Moldy Peaches sing ABBA’s “Our Last Summer” with the burning passion of Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, and Stellan Skarsgård? I think not.

You can watch the video with Sweeney and de Armas here.

As for Eden, Sweeney told The Wrap that she was shocked it was based on a true story. “You read all these crazy characters, there’s no way that they all are real, and they all come together and they have all these experiences,” she said. “But then I went and I read Dora [Strauch’s] book, and I read Margret [Wittmer’s] book, and I found all the newspaper clippings of all their stories and it’s the most wild account of people just put together.”

Also wild: that a movie with Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney, Jude Law, and Daniel Brühl does not have a release date yet.