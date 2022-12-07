Taylor Swift has a Grammy (many of them, actually), an Emmy, and two Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for Favorite Global Music Star, her most important career achievement. But you know what she doesn’t have? An Oscar. Swift tried with “Beautiful Ghosts,” her song for the big-screen adaptation of Cats, but it wasn’t even nominated. Maybe that’s why, when asked by the Hollywood Reporter if she could trade places with anyone in Hollywood for a day, she picked Best Director winner Guillermo del Toro.

“Imagine having that imagination, that visual vocabulary, and that astonishing body of work,” she said about the Blade II, Pan’s Labyrinth, and The Shape of Director filmmaker. “To have such a diverse storytelling range but to somehow put your distinctive artistic fingerprint on every film. And yet, it fells like he’s still so curious and enthusiastic about his work. I can only imagine that a day in his mind would be fascinating.”

Swift is right: I didn’t think I needed a new Pinocchio movie in my life, until I saw del Toro’s Pinocchio. It’s wonderful. So weird and dark, and there’s a scene where one character taunts another character with a singing and dancing piece of poop. Robert Zemeckis could never. Also, if any movie studio executive is reading this, please greenlight a Freaky Friday remake starring Swift and del Toro. Thank you in advance.

