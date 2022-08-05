Well, cowa-freaking-bunga. Seth Rogen just teased his new TMNT movie with four turtle emojis, a radical poster, and some creepy ooze draining into the sewer. The CGI-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is set to be in theaters August 4, 2023.

Obviously that’s exactly a year until the premiere date, but it’s also only a day away from the release of the Netflix-bound Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie. Put that together with the release of the fantastic Shredder’s Revenge video game in June, and it’s shaping up to be a heck of a Hot Turtle Summer.

That’s not even mentioning the potentially-some-day live-action movie that Paramount and Michael Bay are still dedicated to making a reality.

Mutant Mayhem is being directed by animation veteran Jeff Rowe (Mitchells vs The Machines), but there are no other details about it at this point, including plot, casting, or the vibe they’re going for. Our only real clue for what the project might be like comes from its screenwriters: Lindsey Beer (Chaos Walking and the upcoming Pet Sematary adaptation), who wrote the original draft, and Brendan O’Brien, the current scribe who wrote Neighbors, The House, and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. In other words: irreverent and silly with opportunities for Zac Efron to take his shirt off.

But which turtle will Rogen voice? I hope it’s all of them.