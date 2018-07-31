Lionsgate

Right now, Kate McKinnon’s early movie career is starting to somewhat resemble that of Jim Carrey’s. At least in that she’s playing a lot of over-the-top characters with big personalities – which is something McKinnon excels at doing. When I’ve been around McKinnon in professional settings, you might not even notice she’s there, unless she wants you to notice her, which makes this all the more remarkable. I’m going to make a prediction that when McKinnon does her first halfway serious role (if that’s something that even interests her), she’s going to be in Oscar discussions. Heck, she’ll probably win one before it’s all said and done. Her career is fascinating because it’s so easy to see what’s coming down the road, even though we are still in the “big comedy” aspect of her film career. And that “big comedy” is Susanna Fogel’s The Spy Who Dumped Me.

The most shocking thing about The Spy Who Dumped Me is just how violent it is. That’s not a knock, it’s just surprising in a, “Oh, wow, they are really going for it,” way for a movie that’s being marketed as a comedy. On the surface, this is being presented as a movie in which Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon get to be funny together, but they are surrounded by really violent action. Which, in the end, makes The Spy Who Dumped Me much more interesting.

Kunis plays Audrey, who has just been dumped (as the title says) by her boyfriend, Drew (Justin Theroux). As we also know from the title, Drew is a spy, but Audrey doesn’t know that just yet. When Audrey threatens to burn all of Drew’s possessions – egged on by her best friend, Morgan (McKinnon) – Drew returns from a mission (one in which he’s shooting a lot of people in the face) in an effort to stop her because he has hidden something incredibly important in a Second Place Fantasy Football trophy.