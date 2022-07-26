brendan-fraser-top.jpg
Brendan Fraser Transforms Into A 600-Pound Man In The First Look At A24's 'The Whale'

I have good news and bad news about Brendan Fraser.

Don’t worry, he’s fine. In fact, he’s great, following acclaimed performances in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move and on HBO Max’s Doom Patrol. But the bad news: Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, and Fraser, has been pushed back to 2023. The good news! A24 has released the first look at The Whale, Darren Aronofsky’s latest film in which Fraser plays a 600-pound man who tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

Have a look:

The Whale is Aronofsky’s first film since mother!, which some people think is a masterpiece and others think is as awful as Disaster Movie and FeardotCom.

“It’s gonna be like something you haven’t seen before,” Fraser told Unilad last year about The Whale. “That’s really all I can tell you… The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome. This is certainly far removed from anything I’ve ever done but not to be coy… I do know it’s going to make a lasting impression.”

The Whale will premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, alongside fellow A24 films The Eternal Daughter (written and directed by The Souvenir‘s Joanna Hogg and starring Tilda Swinton) and the X prequel Pearl. There’s no release date yet.

(Via Variety)

