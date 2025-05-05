We have all known those couples who are “too” unnaturally close, despite how miserable their body language suggests that they are behind closed doors. Together, which stars real-life spouses Alison Brie and Dave Franco, is here to make those dynamics churn stomachs in a way David Cronenberg would appreciate. As shown above, Neon‘s body horror flick has dropped a trailer that suggests an invisible force making it impossible for an ill-fated pair to separate, and an eyeball scene is already telling Mubi’s The Substance to hold its beer. Also, what’s going on in that power drill scene?

Damn, they shoulda already broken up. Oh well.

According to Variety, Together‘s Sundance debut delivered such a visceral punch (including “screams, laughs and squirms of discomfort during the film’s more sickening moments”) that A24 threw its hat in the bidding ring, but Neon walked away with the indie distribution prize in what was “one of the richest deals in Sundance history.” And since Neon’s average (most recently including Best Picture winner Anora, viral sensation Longlegs, and the upcoming The Life Of Chuck) has been impeccable, it’s fair to say that they can read the room on must-see indie flicks to come. From the synopsis:

Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie (Dave Franco and Alison Brie) find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country. Abandoning, all that is familiar in their lives except each other. With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love, and their flesh.

Together drills its way into theaters on August 1.