Top Gun: Maverick has been shattering box office records left and right, so of course, theater exhibitors have nothing but love for Tom Cruise who personally fought Paramount and convinced the studio not to stream the highly anticipated sequel. That gamble paid off big time as Top Gun: Maverick has put up Marvel movie numbers since its Memorial Day weekend release. But Cruise isn’t done showing his love for the theatrical experience.

Despite just promoting Top Gun: Maverick in Korea, the actor flew into Barcelona for the latest CineEurope convention, where Cruise surprised the audience by making his second appearance in the past eight months. According to Deadline, the theater exhibitors “leapt to their feet” as soon as Cruise took the stage, and they definitely loved his message to them:

“I came here just to say thank you for everything… I know what it takes to do what you do… Thank you for allowing me to have the career I’ve had.” Somewhat reminiscent of what he said when he surprised CineEurope last October, Cruise continued, “I’m going to keep delivering these films for you… You know I’m here for you and I know you’re here for me.”

After thanking the audience again for its “help on Top Gun,” Cruise switched into ambassador mode and thanked them for helping “all movies.”

“I want everyone to win,” Cruise told the crowd. “I see a bright future for all of us.”

The actor concluded his speech by saying having theaters open “means the world to me,” and he promised to come back to the convention next year with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

(Via Deadline)