Tom Cruise is Hollywood’s last great movie star, and he has the credits to prove it. His filmography includes 31 films that have made over $100 million at the box office, including 1999’s sex cult drama Eyes Wide Shut, which is crazy to think about in 2022 when the only movies that even get made anymore are sequels.

If only every sequel was as good as Top Gun: Maverick.

Deadline reports that Maverick is officially the highest-grossing movie in Cruise’s long career (not adjusted for inflation). It’s made $806.4 million at the box office: $422.2 million in the United States and $384.2 million internationally. Maverick, which is also a hit among critics, passed Mission: Impossible – Fallout ($791.1 million) for the honor.

This has also happened in just 21 days of theatrical release. Already in that time, Maverick is Paramount’s second highest grossing release ever. Internationally, Maverick is now the biggest Cruise movie in 23 markets, including the UK, Australia and Brazil. It is also Paramount Pictures’ biggest live-action title in 15 markets, including the UK, Australia, France and Brazil.

No wonder Cruise said Maverick going direct to streaming was “never going to happen.”

In case you were wondering, the lowest grossing movie in Cruise’s career? 1983’s sex comedy Losin’ It, about “four rowdy teenage guys travel to Tijuana, Mexico for a night of partying when they are joined by a heartbroken housewife who is in town seeking a quick divorce.” It made all of $1.2 million. Fun fact: the next Mission: Impossible was going to be called Losin’ It before they settled on Dead Reckoning. Probably a good call.

