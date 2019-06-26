Tom Holland still gets referenced as “the new guy,” when it comes to playing Spider-Man. Though, it may not seem like it, Spider-Man: Far From Home already marks Holland’s fifth time playing Spider-Man. He debuted in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and got his own movie in 2017 with Spider-Man: Homecoming. Now, add in two Avengers films, and somehow it’s Holland who is the reigning dean of Spidey. (Even time-wise, he’s already passed Andrew Garfield and is closing in on Toby Maguire.)

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Holland’s Peter Parker is still reeling from the events of Avengers: Endgame, especially the fate of Tony Stark. He’s also trying to understand how the world works now that half the world’s population has suddenly reappeared after a five-year absence. (As the audience for this movie will also be wondering, but Far From Home uses a clever technique to explain things.) Peter is trying to figure a lot out as his class embarks on a trip to Europe, which is where he meets Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) – a mysterious (no pun) figure who claims he’s from an alternate dimension who starts to fill that mentor role Peter is missing.

It’s funny how often Holland gets asked about Star Wars, a movie series he has nothing to do with and still hasn’t seen yet. (I am guilty of bringing this up, too.) Holland’s Peter Parker has vintage Star Wars toys in his bedroom, believed to have once been his Uncle Ben’s possessions, but Peter’s fandom doesn’t translate to Holland. Holland does reveal that there’s a deleted scene in Far From Home where Peter has to sell all his vintage toys, but there’s one precious Star Wars action figure he can’t sell – a Star Wars action figure that, it turns out, is a favorite of Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige, who really wanted this character in the movie. (Holland couldn’t remember the character, so we contacted Feige who confirmed what Star Wars character came oh so close to appearing in Far From Home.)

You’ve played Spider-Man in more movies than any other actor already.

Yes, that is correct. I have.

Some people still think you’re the new guy.

This, yeah, this will be my fifth movie. And it’s strange, like I personally still feel very much like the new guy.

Five movies though…

But I’ve been welcomed so graciously by the fans and by Marvel and Sony, and I look forward to continuing on with my Spider-Man journey until I’m the old guy.