Tony Hawk is the most famous skateboarder in the world. But if you’re like me, someone who learned the little that they know about skateboarding from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 (and Betty), you might not know much about the legend himself. Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off will change that. The HBO documentary is a “wide-ranging, definitive look at Hawk’s life and iconic career, and his relationship with the sport with which he’s been synonymous for decades,” according to the official description. There better be at least 20 minutes dedicated to his cameo in Weird Al’s “Smells Like Nirvana” music video.

“I was just thrust into adulthood,” Hawk says in the trailer above. “I never thought I’d be famous. But it’s the worst drug.” Here’s more:

Hawk, born in San Diego, Calif., is a pioneer of modern vertical skating and one of the most influential skateboarders of all time. The documentary features unprecedented access, never-before-seen footage, and interviews with Hawk, and prominent figures in the sport including Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Neil Blender, Andy MacDonald, Duane Peters, Sean Mortimer, and Christian Hosoi.

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off premieres on HBO Max on April 5.