Top Gun Tom Cruise Maverick
Paramoun
Movies

Quentin Tarantino Doesn’t Usually Review New Movies, But He Made An Exception For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Quentin Tarantino doesn’t usually publicly talk about new movies, because what if he gave Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank a bad review and then ran into Hank Fury (I assume that’s the character’s name) at a party? That would be awkward for everyone involved. But the Pulp Fiction filmmaker made an exception for Top Gun: Maverick.

“I f*cking love Top Gun: Maverick. I thought it was fantastic. I saw it at the theaters,” he said on the ReelBlend podcast. That and [Steven] Spielberg’s West Side Story both provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind that I’d almost thought that I wasn’t going to see anymore. It was fantastic.” Tarantino is a big fan of the original Top Gun movie, directed by the late Tony Scott, and he thinks Maverick is “as close as we’re ever going to get to seeing one more Tony Scott movie. [Director Joseph Koskinski] did a great job. The respect and the love of Tony was in every frame.”

Tarantino also shared an encounter he had with Tom Cruise. When asked how it was possible to make a Top Gun sequel without Scott, the dog-complimenting cliff jumper replied, “I know, that’s why I said no all these years — for that exact reason. We figured out a way.” They sure did… to the tune of the year’s highest-grossing movie.

You can listen to the podcast below.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×