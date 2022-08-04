Quentin Tarantino doesn’t usually publicly talk about new movies, because what if he gave Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank a bad review and then ran into Hank Fury (I assume that’s the character’s name) at a party? That would be awkward for everyone involved. But the Pulp Fiction filmmaker made an exception for Top Gun: Maverick.

“I f*cking love Top Gun: Maverick. I thought it was fantastic. I saw it at the theaters,” he said on the ReelBlend podcast. That and [Steven] Spielberg’s West Side Story both provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind that I’d almost thought that I wasn’t going to see anymore. It was fantastic.” Tarantino is a big fan of the original Top Gun movie, directed by the late Tony Scott, and he thinks Maverick is “as close as we’re ever going to get to seeing one more Tony Scott movie. [Director Joseph Koskinski] did a great job. The respect and the love of Tony was in every frame.”

Tarantino also shared an encounter he had with Tom Cruise. When asked how it was possible to make a Top Gun sequel without Scott, the dog-complimenting cliff jumper replied, “I know, that’s why I said no all these years — for that exact reason. We figured out a way.” They sure did… to the tune of the year’s highest-grossing movie.

