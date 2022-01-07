There’s good news, bad news, and good/bad news about Turning Red, Pixar’s upcoming movie about a teenager who turns into a red panda when she gets emotional.

The good news: the film was scheduled to come out on March 11, and it’s still coming out on March 11. The bad news: it won’t be released in theaters. The good/bad news: much like Luca and Soul, it’s going straight to Disney+. Why is that both good and bad? A Disney+ subscription is cheaper, not to mention safer, than taking three kids to the movie theater… but it also means they can watch Turning Red whenever they want. Get ready to hear “It’s Gonna Be Me.” A lot.

Here’s more:

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter, an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda.

Turning Red features the voices of Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hyein Park, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho and James Hong. It’s also the first Pixar movie to be solely directed by a woman, Domee Shi.

