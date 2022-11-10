Everyone (except for right-wing weirdos, apparently) has known for a long time that Mystery Incorporated’s resident nerd Velma is gay, but it wasn’t made canon until this year’s Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo. It took years to get there: James Gunn “tried” to make Velma “explicitly gay” in his live-action Scooby-Doo films, but “the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel),” he tweeted.

The actress who played her, Linda Cardellini, is happy that Velma is living her truth.

“Velma has been around since 1969; I just went trick or treating with my daughter and there were a lot of Velmas out there, so I love that she still has this place in culture that is sort of always active for decades,” the Freaks and Geeks actress told Entertainment Weekly. “And I love — you know, I think it’s been hinted at so many times, and I think it’s great that it’s finally out there.” Would Cardellini be interested if she was asked to reprise the role? “Oh God, yeah!” she replied, but “I’m probably too old.”

Don’t give up. If Scooby-Doo can return to Zombie Island (call me crazy, but one visit to Zombie Island would be good enough for me), anything is possible.

