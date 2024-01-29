What Time Will ‘The Greatest Night In Pop’ Be On Netflix?

I am 99 percent certain that the “We Are the World” recording is the only time that Bob Dylan, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Cyndi Lauper, Bruce Springsteen, and Dan Aykroyd were all in the same room at the same time. Maybe that’s something that’s covered in The Greatest Night in Pop, a new Netflix documentary about the USA for Africa charity single that sold over 20 million copies and raised tens of millions of dollars for humanitarian aid.

“You actually saw the chaos,” Lionel Richie told Variety about the “We Are the World” documentary. “I forgot about that. It’s like anything else — when you finish a house, you don’t remember that there was a delay on the steps, a delay on the appliances… It was chaos, but it was a beautiful nest of chaos.”

The Greatest Night in Pop is available on Netflix now.

Here’s the official summary:

The untold story of how the global hit “We Are the World” almost didn’t happen! 46 of the biggest pop music stars had only one night to turn chaos into magic. As told by stars who were there, this film reveals the rollercoaster ride to write and record the groundbreaking song that would go on to raise millions for famine relief in Africa, win 2 Grammys and become a global sensation.

You can watch The Greatest Night in Pop trailer above.