The Conjuring franchise has been expanding for some time, and nine movies in, it seems like they have finally found their groove in the form of a demonic nun. Catholic guilt is really a driving factor in cinema these days.

The Nun II is the sequel to 2018’s horror film The Nun starring Taissa Farmiga, Demián Bichir and Jonas Bloquet, and Bonnie Aarons. The movie takes the spooky nun that was first introduced in The Conjuring 2, so you see how these all connect right? Not only that, but The Conjuring stars Taissa’s sister Vera Farmiga, so it’s a whole family affair.

The sequel hit theaters in September and takes place in 1956, four years after the events of The Nun took place. It follows Farmiga as Sister Irene who must stop the spooky nun from possessing a bunch of boarding school kids. Again!!

The Nun II is currently available on Amazon Prime for purchase or rental, but if you’re not that committed yet, you can stream the sequel on Max beginning on October 27th. It will be available just in time to be playing in the background of whatever Halloween shindig you’re going to. Even if that shindig is just you alone in your house afraid that there might be demonic nuns outside your window waiting to take you. These are normal thoughts.

