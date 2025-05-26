Will Cillian Murphy Appear In ’28 Years Later’ Or Not?

Cillian Murphy’s post-Oppenheimer tour prompted unexpected reunions, first with him filming a Peaky Blinders movie. The unthinkable also seemingly came together when Sony announced that horror masterpiece 28 Days Later would see a franchise revival of three more films, the first being directed by Danny Boyle with Alex Garland doing the writing honors. Chatter then surfaced about Cillian’s Jim remaining alive in the first movie (with his fate left offscreen in 28 Weeks Later) while humanity continued to be enveloped by the Rage Virus. Could there be room for Jim in 28 Years Later?

Well, Cillian sounded down. He described himself as “available” and actually half-smiled before teasing to Josh Horowitz, “Alex has an idea, and Danny directing is huge, so watch this space.” Soonish, various unsubstantiated claims of Murphy being spotted on set emerged, but the movie’s teasers and first full trailer did not reveal Jim (despite fans noting a confusing resemblance with another high-cheekboned actor portrayed by Angus Neill). If you are wondering what gives on Cillian’s involvement, you aren’t alone.