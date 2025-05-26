Cillian Murphy’s post-Oppenheimer tour prompted unexpected reunions, first with him filming a Peaky Blinders movie. The unthinkable also seemingly came together when Sony announced that horror masterpiece 28 Days Later would see a franchise revival of three more films, the first being directed by Danny Boyle with Alex Garland doing the writing honors. Chatter then surfaced about Cillian’s Jim remaining alive in the first movie (with his fate left offscreen in 28 Weeks Later) while humanity continued to be enveloped by the Rage Virus. Could there be room for Jim in 28 Years Later?
Well, Cillian sounded down. He described himself as “available” and actually half-smiled before teasing to Josh Horowitz, “Alex has an idea, and Danny directing is huge, so watch this space.” Soonish, various unsubstantiated claims of Murphy being spotted on set emerged, but the movie’s teasers and first full trailer did not reveal Jim (despite fans noting a confusing resemblance with another high-cheekboned actor portrayed by Angus Neill). If you are wondering what gives on Cillian’s involvement, you aren’t alone.
Will Cillian Murphy Appear In 28 Years Later Or Not?
Nope. Despite Cillian expressing excitement for this movie, he will not appear onscreen in 28 Years Later. However, producer Andrew Macdonald did tell Empire that Murphy worked behind the scenes as executive producer, and maybe Jim will surface later? That sounds indefinite, too:
“[On] this, we wanted him to be involved and he wanted to be involved. He is not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line … He’s involved at the moment as an executive producer, and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy.”
Who will we see for this revisiting of a ravaged Britain? The cast includes Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Erin Kellyman. Jack O’Connell will also originate a role that will grow larger in a followup movie, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which has a January 2026 release date. A third film is in planning stages, but before a threequel is officially greenlit, 28 Years Later will put boots on the ground in theaters on June 20, 2025.