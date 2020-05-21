Exactly 10 years ago today, on May 21, 2010, a raunchy action comedy inauspiciously debuted in theaters. It was called MacGruber, and it was based on a recurring Saturday Night Live sketch with a rather basic premise: The titular, MacGyver–like lead character (Will Forte) and his trusty sidekick Vicky St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) were always in situations where a bomb would have to be disarmed, and they would inevitably always fail. That’s it, that’s the gag. While critics weren’t unanimously against MacGruber, even people who thought it was okay still seemed to think the film was slight to the point of being unnecessary. (The New York Times’ A.O. Scott pointedly asked in the lede of his review, “Why does this exist?”) Perhaps that sort of critical reaction is to be expected for a film with not one but two scenes in which a person parades around with a celery stick up his butt. But audiences were also indifferent — in the end, MacGruber grossed just $9.3 million, not even enough to cover the fairly measly $10 million budget. The story might have ended there except … MacGruber was actually hilarious. Genius even. Directed by SNL writer and Lonely Island member Jorma Taccone, who wrote the screenplay with Forte and fellow SNL writer John Solomon, MacGruber is an unusual but highly effective mix of two wildly different comedy styles — proudly stupid slapstick and very smart and deadpan ’80s action-movie parody. Along with Forte and Wiig, the movie stars a bevy of invaluable ringers who play this silly material straight: Val Kilmer, Ryan Phillippe, Powers Boothe. As a director, Taccone is also adept at directing bombastic action sequences that work surpassingly well at face value as enjoyably dumb adventure fare. The result is a film that actually outsmarted many of the critics who condescended to it back in 2010, given MacGruber‘s well-deserved status as a cult favorite. To celebrate the movie’s 10th anniversary, I phoned Will Forte earlier this week to talk about my favorite bits — the throat rips, the endless sex scenes, Powers Boothe’s impervious reactions to Forte’s absurdity — as well as his feelings about how MacGruber was initially received. What I found is that the film’s initial failure is still raw for him. (He likened our interview to a therapy session.) Though it wasn’t enough to discourage him and the other creative minds behind MacGruber to push forward with a TV series that will hopefully soon see the light of day. Put yourself back exactly 10 years ago. The reviews for MacGruber are coming in, as are the box office numbers. Neither of them are all that positive. What was that weekend like for you? Oh, it was a real rollercoaster. We didn’t have a lot of time to think too much about it because we were still doing SNL at the time. The SNL season ended on a Saturday, obviously, and then I think it was that next week. We just had a week of doing press, and we were excited going into it. We were proud of what we had done, and the screening went so well at South by Southwest. The reviews, although not all were rosy, there were some that were pretty good. And we never went into it thinking we’d get any good reviews. So to have even some legit good reviews was an exciting thing. So it was all kind of the perfect storm to rip our hearts out. To have it shit the bed was hard. I mean it didn’t… Other movies do that poorly, too, and we had kind of a low budget. So I guess we didn’t shit it in a historically bad way. It’s just tough when your SNL character is about a bomb going off. It’s going to play right into the hands of the headline writers.

This is something I don’t think most people appreciate: You spend so much time making a movie, and then it can be forgotten after just one bad weekend. At the time, did you think MacGruber was dead on arrival? Oh, sure, yes. It was very tough. It was very tough. I’m no stranger to being in movies that bomb. So I was used to it. But there was something about this one that was different, because this was the first time that we actually got to be a part of something where we got to control it. Where we were given an opportunity to make the exact movie that we wanted to make. It was tough because everything inside of you is loving this movie, and you know the outside world only really sees what the box office numbers are. It’s hard to tell your mom, “Oh it was worth it for all your friends to go see this disgusting, filthy movie because look, it did well at the box office.” It didn’t really have anything like that. So you just had to believe in it in your heart. And at the time it took a while. You wrestled with that inner conflict of, “Oh jeez, it didn’t do well. Was I just crazy?” But then after a couple of weeks, the other stuff kind of goes away and you can have some perspective on it. A week or two later, John, and Jorma and I all got together and talked. And we said, you know what? Fuck it. Fuck everyone who didn’t go see it. We love this movie, and we’re not crazy. This was a movie we’re proud of. We’re going to remain proud of it, and let’s move on with our heads held high. And that was where it was at. Because there was no reason to think that it was going to get a second chance by other people at that point. When did you realize that MacGruber had become a cult movie? I started hearing little by little, “Oh my friend watched MacGruber, and all their buddies in college really like it.” And you go, oh that’s nice. But how do I know? The full extent of it could just be a couple of tiny little clusters. But it’s nice to hear, no matter what, to hear that people after the fact got a chance to check out the movie. We didn’t give a shit about how much money it made. We just wanted people to see it because we were proud of it. It’s tough when you are the actual person who is the title character. People are kind of forced to say those things to you about it. So I can’t really accurately judge. If I was one of my friends and somebody came up and said, “Hey we loved MacGruber,” then I would believe it a little more. I mean, I am delighted to think that people would consider it a cult movie, if that is the case. But I certainly will not ever think that. I’m super proud of it, and I love thinking that people have given it a second chance because that’s all we ever wanted — was for people to watch it. And that was the worst part of the whole thing. I’m totally rambling here. No. Go ahead. This is a real therapy session! One of the toughest things was there were definitely some reviews of it where you could tell that people just hadn’t seen it. Not all of them. Some reviewers legitimately watched it and hated the shit out of it. We just wanted people to give it a fair shot and hate it after watching it. We didn’t want you to hate it beforehand.

I read some of the MacGruber reviews recently. In the lede of the New York Times review, A.O. Scott asked, “Why does this exist?” I don’t give a shit what he says. Would I have liked him to like it? Sure. But if I went into it and you said, “What do you think A.O. Scott’s going to say?” I would say, oh he’s going to fucking hate this! So, yeah, I don’t give a shit. By the way, fucking David Letterman loved it. That’s what I care about. He was one of my heroes. To what degree was the film’s connection to Saturday Night Live a hindrance? SNL films have a checkered reputation for being a little thin and just reiterating the beats of the original sketch. But the great thing about MacGruber is that the connection to SNL is pretty glancing. You take the character and this world in a completely new direction. In a way, I wonder if you could have made an action-comedy with a similar lead character with a different name, and avoided that baggage. I have no idea. Do you remember that movie Who Killed the Electric Car? It came out 15 years ago, and they kept going through and saying, was it the government? Was it the auto industry? And basically the answer was, it was all of them. Basically, I think that’s what it was, just a little bit of everything going in. I think expectations were so low that some people were just like, “Oh this can’t possibly be any good. I’m not going to give it a shot.” I’m sure there were some people where their expectations were incredibly low, and we dove under their already super low expectations. I’m not trying to say this is freaking Citizen Kane. I’m just saying I feel like it didn’t deserve that kind of level of, what I thought was, poorness. I don’t know how to say it. In a way, MacGruber reminds me of another film that Jorma Taccone directed, Pop Star: Never Stop Never Stopping, which I think is one of the best comedies of the last 10 years, and it also did poorly at the box office. Maybe the problem is that this kind of comedy — where it’s very dumb and very smart at the same time — is weirdly hard to market. Hot Rod is so freaking funny, too. It makes me feel better when I see movies that I freaking just love where the same thing happens. I don’t wish that on other movies. But at least it makes me feel better, because I’m like, okay, yeah, this is a freaking super great movie. MacGruber pulls this clever trick on ’80s action movies, in that movies like Die Hard and Lethal Weapon usually have a scene or two of just gratuitous female nudity, while nearly all of the nude scenes in MacGruber are done by you. Is it true that the movie was in danger of getting an NC-17 rating? I remember something about the number of pumps in the sex scenes. It was all about pumps. Like, that was the term that was used, too, in the official document of that ratings board stuff. It was all about pumps. I was always the guy who wanted probably double the amount of pumps than everybody else did. Jorma would want a little bit less and John would be somewhere in the middle. John is the sane person of the three of us. It goes John, and then Jorma and then me in levels of sanity.

I have to compliment you on your orgasm sound in the Kristen Wiig sex scene. It might be the grossest orgasm in the history of movies. It’s pretty repulsive, right? Yes. Hilarious and also very disturbing. That was Kristen’s birthday. I felt so bad for her. My present to her was dripping her with sweat and body hairs. She is fucking obviously the funniest person on the planet, but just the coolest too and just game for everything. Just will do anything. I’m not breaking a major story there. Everybody knows this. But she’s just the best there is. Is it easier or harder to do a sex scene with someone you’re friends with? It is definitely easier to do it with somebody you’re friends with. And actually Maya’s sex scene is a real testament to that. Everything I just said about Kristen, you can also shift over and say it about Maya. She is just amazing. I went through The Groundlings with her in the mid-’90s. So I’ve known her forever, and she’s like family. She was like eight months pregnant at the time, and so that’s how amazing she is. Comes out to New Mexico, it’s a night shoot. She’s out there carrying this big baby. There’s these gravestones and she’s got to sit on there with no back support. So we would have her in there for the closeups. And then we would have a body double for the wide shots. I had to do a lot of that sex stuff with this woman I just met on that night. I had this little, like a coin purse, cinched onto my genitals. And this woman’s just got this hairy stranger thrusting away. One of my favorite bits in the movie is when MacGruber attempts to a get a bowling-style “turkey” of throat rips. I assume the throat rip is a Road House reference? We had all seen Road House. It must have been that. I’m so bad with memories of movies, that I don’t remember that throat rips came from that. But I bet the other guys did. Are there other movies where they rip people’s throats out? I mean, I just love ripping whatever out. Val Kilmer is so great in MacGruber. How did you get him in the movie? That came out of the blue. We were going to do a table read, and I don’t think we knew who we wanted. The casting people asked him to come to do the table read as a favor. And he said yes, and then he came. And what we found out afterwards is that he delivered a complete cold read, and he was fucking awesome. As you would imagine because he’s Val Kilmer. The shoot was out in New Mexico, which is where he lived at the time. And we started hearing, oh yeah, Val might do this movie. And we couldn’t believe it. We were so excited.