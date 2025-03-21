In doing so, Hartnett portrayed both a dad taking his daughter to a bucket-list concert and a serial killer. The story ended up being as ( twisty and spoilery ) as you’d expect from Shyamalan, and his character, Cooper, seemingly pushed the door open to spread mayhem on another day. The film is now sitting on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies list , and that added interest is sparking questions on whether Cooper’s misadventures could continue.

Black Hawk Down star Josh Hartnett has had an incredible few years, from his standout cameo in The Bear‘s third season to appearing in an especially unsettling Black Mirror episode to taking a flatteringly weighty Oppenheimer turn . He also revisited his former horror stomping grounds (The Faculty, 30 Days Of Night, Penny Dreadful) while starring in M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap.

Will There Be A Trap 2 From M. Night Shyamalan?

No official word has arrived yet. However, Shyamalan revealed that he was into the possibility during an interview with The Playlist (via ComicBook). As The Sixth Sense director revealed, he had quizzed test audiences on whether they wanted a sequel, and that answer was a resounding “yes.” Additionally, he described how, immediately after completing this film, he found himself wanting more, too:

“I went back to the office the next day and felt an absolute loss that I wasn’t going be with these characters again. I used to run to the editing room. I loved this movie and I wanted to be with this music and these characters and Cooper and Riley and Lady Raven, all of them. And so that was a strange feeling. They become a part of you when you’re making these characters. And, and it was such a joyful experience; we were laughing through it and, playing, and the audience can feel that. So, yeah…”

Will Warner Bros. Pictures notice the increased streaming interest for Trap? The movie has been streaming on Max for months, but now that Netflix is in the game, there could be more movement in that direction. As well, Hartnett made it known to The Playlist that “I would love to work with Night again.” Fingers are crossed for an announcement.