Spoiler alert ahead for season three of The Bear. You’ve been warned.

The best part about having a fancy dinner party is when you get to invite all your long-lost friends over for a fun meal, and this concept can be applied to the folks of The Bear.

Season two of the culinary dramedy featured a whole new crop of guest stars including Bob Odenkirk, John Mulaney, and, of course, Jamie Lee Curtis appeared as the matriarch of the Berzatto family during a particularly tense Thanksgiving meal. So how do you follow that up? With even more guest stars!

The third season of the show dropped on Hulu this week, and, thankfully, Carmy did not freeze to death in the walk-in. Though, he is still on thin ice around the restaurant. Despite the tension and pressure, some familiar faces pop up, and some real-life star chefs. Here’s who you may or may not have seen on your screen while watching the first time around:

After his gut-wrenching stint on Black Mirror last year, Josh Hartnett returned to TV to appear in season three, episode four of The Bear as Frank, the new fiancé of Richie’s ex, Tiffany. The duo have a tense meeting as Richie struggles to grapple with how the dynamic might affect his daughter. The scene also features yet another musical cameo from Taylor Swift (The Bear’s Version).

John Cena shows up in episode five as Neil and Ted’s wacky brother Sammy who arrives to help the team prep the restaurants ahead of the big Chicago Tribune review. Dexter actor David Zayas, who is the real-life husband to Liza Colon-Zayas’ fan-favorite character Tina, guest stars as her on-screen love interest as well, while Billions writer and showrunner Brian Koppelman appears as “The Computer,” who attempts to streamline The Bear’s excessive costs.