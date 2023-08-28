Here Are The ARC Music Festival Set Times For 2023

If you’re in the Windy City this weekend, you can catch the third-annual ARC Music Festival. The three-day dance festival kicks off Friday at Union Park headlined by Eric Prydz, Cassy, Toni Varga, Nina Kraviz, Dalton Taylor, John Summit, Ilario Alicante, Dennis Cruz, Fisher, Loco Dice, Nic Faniciulli, Tale Of Us, Vintage Culture, Black Coffee, and Hiroko Yamamura. You can check out the full schedule on Instagram, but the schedule for some of the notable sets can be found below.
Friday, September 1
The Grid
2:00 — Portals & Parachutes
3:00 — Christoph B2B Franky Wah
4:00 — Tinlicker
5:00 — Adam Beyer
6:30 — Boris Brejcha
8:30 — Eric Prydz presents Holo
Elrow
2:00 — Eskuche
3:00 — Colette B2B DJ Heather
4:00 — Sam Divine
5:30 — James Hype
7:00 — Walker & Royce
8:30 — Cassy B2B Toni Varga
Expansions
2:00 — Hiroko Yamamura B2B DJ Minx
4:00 — Mall Grab B2B Kettama
5:30 — Anfisa Letyago
7:00 — Boys Noize
8:30 — Nina Kraviz
Saturday, September 2
The Grid
2:00 — Inphinity
3:00 — Schak
4:00 — Eli Brown
5:00 — Patrick Topping
6:30 — Fatboy Slim
8:00 — John Summit
Elrow
2:00 — Xovi
3:00 — Eskuche
4:00 — Dombresky
5:30 — Toni Varga
7:00 — Lee Foss B2B Gene Farris
8:30 — Ilario Alicante B2B Dennis Cruz
Expansions
2:00 — DJ Lady D
3:00 — Moodymann B2B Carl Craig
4:30 — The Blessed Madonna
6:00 — Hot Since 82
7:30 — Fisher B2B Loco Dice B2B Nic Fanciulli
Sunday, September 3
The Grid
2:00 — Hotpretty
3:00 — Miss Monique
4:00 — Kevin De Vries
5:00 — Âme B2B Dixon
6:30 — Peggy Gou
8:00 — Tale Of Us
Elrow
2:00 — Kevin Knapp
3:00 — Fleur Shore
4:00 — Kyle Walker
5:30 — Toni Varga B2B Eskuche
7:00 — Wade
8:30 — Vintage Culture
Expansions
2:00 — TBA
3:00 — Themba
4:00 — Carlita B2B Chloé Caillet
5:00 — Derrick Carter
6:30 — Mochakk
8:00 — Black Coffee