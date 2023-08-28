Here Are The ARC Music Festival Set Times For 2023

If you’re in the Windy City this weekend, you can catch the third-annual ARC Music Festival. The three-day dance festival kicks off Friday at Union Park headlined by Eric Prydz, Cassy, Toni Varga, Nina Kraviz, Dalton Taylor, John Summit, Ilario Alicante, Dennis Cruz, Fisher, Loco Dice, Nic Faniciulli, Tale Of Us, Vintage Culture, Black Coffee, and Hiroko Yamamura. You can check out the full schedule on Instagram, but the schedule for some of the notable sets can be found below.