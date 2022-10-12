The 2022-23 NBA season tips off later this month and today, the league’s broadcast partner ESPN has announced another partnership, this one with Atlantic Records, to bring a new slate of thumping soundtrack singles to accompany its NBA schedule. The first round of promos (and a new theme song) has already begun airing featuring a remix of Ty Dolla Sign’s song “My Friends” with Mustard that name-checks such NBA stars as Ja Morant, Klay Thompson, Luka Dončić, and Steph Curry.

New tracks will premiere throughout the season including during ESPN’s Christmas Day slate, the Playoffs, Finals, play-in tournament, and Saturday primetime matchups. While the press release remains cagey, it promises “exclusive remixes and bespoke songs from some of Atlantic’s biggest stars.” Artists on the Atlantic Records roster include A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Bruno Mars, Burna Boy, Cardi B, Don Toliver, Cordae, Gucci Mane, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Missy Elliott, Rico Nasty, Roddy Ricch, and Young Thug.

In a statement, Atlantic Records’ West Coast President Kevin Weaver said, “We couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with ESPN for our artists and the upcoming NBA season. ESPN has proven itself as a first-in-class network for the way they use music across all of its programming. This is a fantastic way for our world-class roster of superstars to reach fans where they live every day.”

The season starts Wednesday, October 19, with the Knicks vs. the Grizzlies in Memphis.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.