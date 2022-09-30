Roddy Ricch is continuing to offer fans new music. Just months after the release of his latest EP, The Big 3, Roddy is gearing up for his new mixtape, Feed Tha Streets 3. Earlier this month, Roddy shared the G Herbo and Doe Boy-assisted “Ghetto Superstar.” Tonight, he has shared his latest mixtape cut, “Stop Breathing.”

The song is a braggadocious anthem, on which, he proudly displays his jewelry, and of course, his high fashion.

“Look out the window, what do I see? / A couple yachts, they got some thots that trot the seven seas / Got CC’s and Louis V’s outta every season / Corner me please, four G’s make them stop breathin’,” he rap-sings on the chorus.

In the song’s accompanying video, Roddy guides viewers through a day in his life, as he boards jets, dons fresh Louis Vuitton, and hits the stage with Post Malone during his “Twelve Carat” tour.

Back in August, Roddy shared an update on the mixtape in the form of a since-deleted open letter on Instagram. He noted that he was in a good place mentally, after having deactivated social media earlier this year.

“Been working hard on this Feed Tha Streets 3 album, getting back to my regular regimen and also been happier than I’ve been in a long time,” he said. “I understand things have escalated quickly and God has taken us to places we never would’ve imagined possible but I’m here for every challenge and obstacle. Thank You to everybody whose [sic] stayed supportive of me through all the glorious moments and all the hard times.”

Check out “Stop Breathing” above.

Feed Tha Streets 3 will arrive later this year via Atlantic.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.