Baja Beach Fest is quickly becoming the go-to festival destination for reggaeton and musica Latina. The 2021 edition saw the Rosarito Beach music festival expand into not only a 3-day affair, but also into a second weekend and acts like Anuel AA, J Balvin, Ozuna, and Farruko put it down at the glistening Mexican beachside fest. Now Anuel AA and Farruko are back for the 2022 edition, along with Daddy Yankee, Wisin y Yandel, Banda MS, and Maluma to headline the newly announced 2022 festival lineup.

Going down from August 12th to 14th, and then once again from August 19th to 21st, Baja Beach Fest’s two weekend format is here to stay. There’s a renewed focus on Mexican talent in 2022 with Sinaloa’s Banda MS’s Saturday headlining set, Sonoran narcorrido rapper Natanael Cano playing on Friday, and surging singer and guitarist from Guanajuato, Junior H, on the bill as well.

The rest of the lineup is a veritable who’s who of reggaeton, Latin trap, and musica Latina from all over the globe. Myke Towers, Jay Wheelers, Tokischa, and Omy De Oro are part of Friday’s slate. Saturday acts include Sech, Jhay Cortez, Arcangel, Nicki Nicole, and Mora. While Sunday also features El Alfa, Natti Natasha, Lunay, Jowell & Randy, and Ryan Castro.

Check out the full lineup poster below and tickets are available now at bajabeachfest.com.