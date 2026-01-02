Keeping up with music news and resources like Spotify’s giant and regularly updated New Music Friday playlist are great ways to keep your listening habits from getting stale. Sometimes, though, you need a deeper dive. That’s where Uproxx’s Baylee Lefton comes in as she routinely offers quick-hit lists of songs you need to add into your rotation this week.

She just delivered a fresh mix and it honors the women of hip-hop in the 1990s.

The mix kicks off with “Afro Puffs” by The Lady Of Rage, followed by Lin Que’s “This Is It,” Polyrhythm Addicts’ “Take Me Home” featuring Pharaoh Monch, Shortie No Mass’ “Like This,” The Herbaliser’s “When I Shine” featuring Bahamdia, Paula Perry’s “Extra, Extra,” and MC Lyte’s “Poor Georgie.”

Baylee concludes, “The ladies knew what they were doing.”

A couple years ago, the Kennedy Center (before the name change and subsequent performance cancellations) put a spotlight on hip-hop’s women, at the Kennedy Center Honors in late 2023. In honor of Queen Latifah, there were performances by Rhapsody, MC Lyte, and Monie Love, while Missy Elliott also spoke about Latifah’s legacy.

Check out the video above and to listen to the full songs yourself, hit up the link in Lefton’s Instagram bio.