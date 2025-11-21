Keeping up with music news and resources like Spotify’s giant and regularly updated New Music Friday playlist are great ways to keep your listening habits from getting stale. Sometimes, though, you need a deeper dive. That’s where Uproxx’s Baylee Lefton comes in as she routinely offers quick-hit lists of songs you need to add into your rotation this week.

She came through with a new drop today (November 21), and the vibe is chill hip-hop.

The mix kicks off with Mustard and Nipsey Hussle’s “Perfect Ten,” the title track from Mustard’s 2019 album. The project dropped just months after Hussle’s untimely death, making it one of the rapper’s first posthumous releases.

Next is another collaboration: Maxo Kream and Anderson .Paak’s “The Vision,” which sees the two operate on a glacially paced beat. .Paak is regularly a high-energy guy, but he sounds at home in slower environments like this, too.

Deema picks up the tempo a little bit with “Rainbow,” which isn’t quite as sleepy but is still undeniably chill. Cammo17th and Twelve’len follow with “Sometimes” and bringing up the rear is Le$ with “In The Whataburger Drive Thru.”

Check out the video above and to listen to the full songs yourself, hit up the link in Lefton’s Instagram bio.