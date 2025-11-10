Summer Walker has been having a lot of fun with the rollout of her upcoming album, Finally Over It, now that she’s revealed when it’s coming out (this Friday, November 14th). The Atlanta-bred singer has gone all-in on the album’s “marriage of convenience” theme, from its matrimonial cover photo to today’s reveal for its features, which takes the form of a reception seating chart.
There’s a long list of invitees, too, from Walker’s fellow ATLiens, like 21 Savage and Latto, to a who’s-who of R&B cousins with similar sounds, such as Mariah The Scientist and Sailorr. Considering the majority of the names, I wouldn’t expect the album’s wedding theme to undercut Summer’s favored toxic shenanigans, which is good news for fans of her heartbroken borderline exasperated take on modern relationships.
You can see the “seating chart” below, getting a glimpse of what’s to come on Friday.
TABLE ONE
Jeremih
Lil Yachty
Nineteen85
Jean Baptiste
Terrace Martin
TABLE TWO
Troy Taylor
Bryan-Michael Cox
The-Dream
Kuk Harrell
Ant Clemons
TABLE THREE
Montell Fish
Anderson .Paak
Sailorr
GloRilla
Sexyy Red
TABLE FOUR
Latto
Bryson Tiller
Teddy Swims
Chris Brown
21 Savage
TABLE FIVE
Mariah the Scientist
Brent Faiyaz
Nene Leakes
Nija
Slim Wav
Monaleo
Finally Over It is out on 11/14 via LVRN and Interscope. You can find more info here.