Summer Walker has been having a lot of fun with the rollout of her upcoming album, Finally Over It, now that she’s revealed when it’s coming out (this Friday, November 14th). The Atlanta-bred singer has gone all-in on the album’s “marriage of convenience” theme, from its matrimonial cover photo to today’s reveal for its features, which takes the form of a reception seating chart.

There’s a long list of invitees, too, from Walker’s fellow ATLiens, like 21 Savage and Latto, to a who’s-who of R&B cousins with similar sounds, such as Mariah The Scientist and Sailorr. Considering the majority of the names, I wouldn’t expect the album’s wedding theme to undercut Summer’s favored toxic shenanigans, which is good news for fans of her heartbroken borderline exasperated take on modern relationships.

You can see the “seating chart” below, getting a glimpse of what’s to come on Friday.

TABLE ONE

Jeremih

Lil Yachty

Nineteen85

Jean Baptiste

Terrace Martin

TABLE TWO

Troy Taylor

Bryan-Michael Cox

The-Dream

Kuk Harrell

Ant Clemons

TABLE THREE

Montell Fish

Anderson .Paak

Sailorr

GloRilla

Sexyy Red

TABLE FOUR

Latto

Bryson Tiller

Teddy Swims

Chris Brown

21 Savage

TABLE FIVE

Mariah the Scientist

Brent Faiyaz

Nene Leakes

Nija

Slim Wav

Monaleo

Finally Over It is out on 11/14 via LVRN and Interscope. You can find more info here.