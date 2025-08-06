As a native son of Buffalo, Benny The Butcher’s hometown pride runs deep. So, when he partnered with Rémy Martin and Uproxx for a one-night-only show that sold out in just four minutes, the Black Soprano Family MC made sure he used the moment to toast to the city that shaped him — praising its relentless grind and grit while sipping on Rémy Martin V.S.O.P cocktails just as intricate and layered as his street-inspired lyrics.

In the latest episode of Uproxx’s ‘Sound of My City,’ host and spirits expert Frank Dobbins III tapped the legendary artist for a wide-ranging chat that covered everything from his influences to the next iteration of his sound. And the rapper held nothing back.

While sampling two Rémy Martin V.S.O.P signature drinks for the night – a smoky, bittersweet creation dubbed The Butcher’s Blood and a bold, refined Black Soprano Espresso Martini, each a reflection of his story – Benny spoke to the hustle and team mentality both his crew and his city share. Joking that “Buffalo wants smoke with everybody,” the hip-hop mogul doubled down on why people from his hometown are just built different. Shouting out DJ Shay, his Black Soprano Family team, and the mentors and memories that made him, Benny also gave us some surprising ghostwriting deep cuts and dream collab picks fans don’t want to miss.

Check out the full video above, and stay tuned here for more from our stop in Buffalo with Benny The Butcher and Rémy Martin’s ‘Sound Of My City’ summer series.