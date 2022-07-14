Beyoncé has long been one of the biggest artists in the world and now, she’s starting to take over TikTok, too, as she just joined the platform today (and already has over 3.3 million followers as of this post).

A couple hours ago, she shared her first TikTok video, a compilation of clips from TikTok users (including Cardi B, who makes a brief appearance) either dancing or singing along to “Break My Soul.” She wrote in the caption, “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B.”

Furthermore, Variety notes that Beyoncé’s full catalog of music is now available for TikTok users to use as backing sounds in their videos.

Now, we wait and see how quickly Beyoncé’s TikTok follower count will catch up to those figures on other platforms; She has approximately 15.5 million Twitter followers, 25 million YouTube subscribers, 56 million Facebook followers, and 268 million Instagram followers.

As for Renaissance, Beyoncé’s upcoming album, she said of it last year, “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”