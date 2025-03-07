As if feuding with Alabama Barker wasn’t enough, Bhad Bhabie is having quite the week beyond that.

According to TMZ, three gunmen allegedly attempted to “storm inside the rapper’s Los Angeles area home” on Thursday. Her on-again, off-again boyfriend Le Vaughn (who had recently been discharged from the hospital after reportedly getting shot during an incident at a strip club) was at the house with the “Ms. Whitman” rapper, but “it was Bhabie who called the cops. Police raced to the scene, but the trespassers were already gone.”

The publication also noted, “It’s unclear if the strip club shooting is connected to the attempted break-in at Bhabie’s home. We’ve reached out to police for more information, so far no word back.”

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, Bhad Bhabie revealed her career earnings on OnlyFans.

“When we first started, I made a million dollars in six hours,” the 21-year-old said on a Twitch stream with DDG. “And by the end of day it was like $4 million. Now, overall, the net on it is like $75 million.”

That makes her the “highest-earning celebrity” on OnlyFans (at least among those who have publicly shared their income). And where does the money go? “I got properties, cars, all type of sh*t,” Bhabie said.