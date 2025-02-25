Why Do Bhad Bhabie And Alabama Barker Have Beef?

If you’ve been on social media at all in the past 12 hours or so, you might have seen a name trending that you weren’t expecting, and haven’t seen in a while. If, like me, you clicked it out of morbid curiosity, you’d have seen rapper/part-time OnlyFans star Bhad Bhabie rapping aggressively over the instrumental from Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures 1 track, “Carnival,” apparently dissing fellow child celebrity-turned-rapper Alabama Barker, the daughter of the Blink-182 drummer/rap producer, Travis Barker, and stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian.

It’s okay if you are now wondering, “What the hell is going on here?” Here’s an explainer.

Apparently, all of this started over a dude named Le Vaughn. He and Bhad Bhabie have popped up in a plethora of tabloid stories over the past five years, but none of them describe exactly who he is or what he does outside of being her on-off boyfriend, with whom she shares a child. (I’m not gonna say “deadbeat” here, but some of those posts include reports of apparent domestic violence, so conclude what you will).

Now, supposedly, a couple of months ago, Bhad Bhabie supposedly caught him cheating on her with Alabama Barker.

While Barker initially issued an invitation to hash things out like grown-ups, things behind the scenes have clearly gone south since then. Perhaps inspired by the rancorous energy expected of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance (and missing the point entirely), Barker dropped the diss track “Cry Bhabie” on YouTube on February 6, taunting the (slightly) older rapper for her comments and her man’s wandering eye. It’s…. sigh.

Bhabie followed up today with “Ms. Whitman,” in which she accuses her foe of enjoying sloppy seconds. You can listen to it here, if you want. Maybe all this a big publicity stunt. In that case, mission accomplished — people are definitely talking about them, even if what they have to say isn’t very nice.

Sadly enough, further reports found Barker also alleging abuse, so it sounds a lot like they’d both be better off losing this guy’s number and booking a girls’ trip like in that one movie with Cameron Diaz and Kate Upton.