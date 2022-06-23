Rapper Bobby Shmurda has sparked a conversation around the cost of instrumental tracks. Earlier this week, the “Hot N****” rapper took to Instagram to express his frustration with music producers, who he feels are overcharging for beats.

“These producers is giving me the hardest time right now,” said Shmurda in a video. “I’ve never seen no sh*t like this before. I done made over half a million for the year, it can’t be that bad outside.”

Bobby Shmurda vents about producers overcharging him for beats 👀 ⏩ READ MORE: https://t.co/WhfJn1Nv4c pic.twitter.com/TgzvbcUjqq — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 21, 2022

Shmurda, who is in the middle of working on a new project, also admitted he feels annoyed by the process of clearing samples. In response to his rant, producer Boi-1da, who is largely known for his work with Drake, took to the comments of a post by 2Cool2Blog to explain why beats are so expensive.

“Designer beats cost designer bread,” said Boi-1da.

Additionally, producer Cardo, who is known for his work with Drake, Travis Scott, and Baby Keem, took to Twitter to defend they high cost of beats.

I’m just speaking up for the producer community… that’s all. No complaining of any sort … but y’all will not continue to try and step on Niggas over here. Cuz Im fasho with the bullshit. Just ask around. — 🚦 37.563936, -116.85123 (@CardoGotWings) June 23, 2022

“I’m just speaking up for the producer community… that’s all,” Cardo said. “No complaining of any sort … but y’all will not continue to try and step on [producers] over here. Cuz Im fasho with the bullsh*t. Just ask around.”