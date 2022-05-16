Travis Scott has been returning to the stage after the Astroworld tragedy that happened in November. Information about injuries is still coming out; only a few days ago, a woman filed a lawsuit against Scott because of a miscarriage she experienced after the festival. Still, the rapper performed at the Billboard Music Awards after Diddy, advocated for him. “I am uncanceling the canceled,” he explained in an interview. “There will be no canceling on my watch. Love is about forgiveness… so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It’s going to be a great night.”

He performed the song “Mafia” with a bright, futuristic stage setup that’s aligned with the aesthetic of his forthcoming album Utopia, which does not yet have a release date. Fans in the comments praise Scott for seemingly working on his vocals, which sound more trained than they used to.

Aside from this performance, he also recently played a club in Miami where tickets at the door were $300 for men and $200 for women. He is also set to make his headlining festival return, with a spot on the roster for the Brazilian festival Primavera Sound in November.

Check out Scott’s performance above.