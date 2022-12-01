Boosie Badazz is no stranger to sharing his controversial opinions, and in a recent interview, he did just that.

The Louisiana rapper chatted with DJ Vlad about Jay-Z’s relevancy in hip-hop these days. In a clip that surfaced online yesterday (November 30), Boosie and the YouTube personality discussed OG rappers, such as Jay-Z and Nas, and their place in hip-hop. While Vlad noted that it might be difficult for older rappers to stay relevant, Jay-Z is one of the few who has been able to reinvent himself. But it doesn’t seem Boosie agrees.

The rapper admits that people respect Jay-Z’s business acumen, but when it comes to music, his songs aren’t being played in the clubs. They aren’t resonating with the younger crowds, specifically millennials in the 25-to-35-year-old range.

“When I go to these clubs in Atlanta — these 25-to-35 clubs — I’m not hearing Nas, I’m not hearing Jay-Z,” he said. “Every club I go in, it’s not one or the other… Jay-Z is respected by these people for being the boss that he is. When Jay-Z flashes across that muthaf*cka, it’s somethin’ with a billion dollars; it’s somethin’ with 500 billion, 200 billion when them young n****s see him.”

“It ain’t his songs flashing across no f*ckin’ social media; it’s his hustle,” he continued. “That n**** got hustle.”

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper’s comments follow a recent discussion, where another rapper, 21 Savage, made remarks during a session on Clubhouse, where he said that Nas was not relevant to the younger generation, sparking a massive debate on social media.

Check out the clip below.