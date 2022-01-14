Brockhampton dropped the bombshell today that fans have been fearing for a while. The group is breaking up after a nearly decade-long run as hip-hop’s preeminent “boy band.” A statement tweeted out from the @brockhampton account out at 10 a.m. PT explained that following their two shows in London in February and their two performances at both weekends of Coachella in April, the group will be on an “indefinite hiatus” and that 40-plus tour dates in 2022 will be cancelled. The full statement reads:

“Brockhampton’s upcoming shows at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be our performances as a group. All other tour dates are canceled, effective immediately. refunds for all tickets and VIP packages will be available at the point of purchase. Following these four performances, we will be taking an indefinite hiatus as a group. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us. We would not be here without our fans. We hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have these past eight years. We are bonded and grateful to you for life.”

Back in May of 2021, shortly after the San Marcos, Texas-forged group’s final album, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine was released, de facto leader Kevin Abstract explained in a tweet that “everybody just getting a lil older and got a lot to say outside of group projects,” and that “this next project we’re just doing what’s rite.”

we all love each other and we wanna continue making the best music we can everybody just getting a lil older and got a lot to say outside of group projects. we’ve dedicated the last ten years of our lives to making music together this next project we’re just doing what’s rite — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) May 18, 2021

As explained in the statement, refunds for tickets to the Here Right Now Tour will be offered at point of purchase.