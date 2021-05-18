Brockhampton fans took a blow this past March when the group’s founder and de facto frontman, Kevin Abstract, announced that their next two albums would be their last as a group. Since then, they’ve released the first of the pair, the expansive Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, leaving them with one final project to put out as a group before they go their separate ways.

However, before that, Kevin addressed the impending shakeup on Twitter, perhaps hoping to impart a sense of closure to longtime fans and reassure them that the group wasn’t breaking up for the usual dramatic reasons music fans are used to hearing. “We all love each other and we wanna continue making the best music we can,” he wrote. “Everybody just getting a lil older and got a lot to say outside of group projects. We’ve dedicated the last ten years of our lives to making music together. This next project we’re just doing what’s rite.”

He did share some good news for Brockham fans sorry to see the group go, though. While their next album will be the final album completed as a group, Abstract did tease that the long-awaited Technical Difficulties project that appeared to be scrapped last year might still see a release sometime down the road — it just may take a while due to sample clearances. “Still wanna try to get technical difficulties out at some point,” he admitted. “Just hella samples to clear, so i wouldn’t even be surprised if that came after the last album. But we really want that out.”

The group hasn’t yet announced when the final album will come along or what it’ll be called, but there’s a Europe tour planned for 2022, so it’ll presumably be out by then, and then the future beckons.

Check out the tour dates for 2022 below.